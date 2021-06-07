Updates From Doctor Strange 2, Loki, and More

Doctor Strange and Loki being suitably snippy at each other. Image : Marvel Studios

The Toxic Avenger may have found its villain. Get a glimpse of Diggle’s return on Batwoman. Filming beings on Evil Dead Rise. Plus, new clips from Luca, and what’s to come on Legends of Tomorrow. To me, my spoilers!



The Toxic Avenger

According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, Elijah Wood has been cast as Bob Garbinger, the lead villain of the Toxic Avenger remake. The character is described as a man with “leonine hair and eerie plastic surgery” aged 40-50 who is the “evil head of the shady company, Garb X. He has no regard for the well being of anyone but himself and embarks on a murderous spree to become as powerful as Toxie. His ego is bolstered by his standing amongst the towns official but in reality he lives in fear of the underworld gang he’s indebted to.”

John Wick: Chapter 4

According to Deadline, Shamier Anderson is the latest to join the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4 in an undisclosed role.

Firestarter

Deadline also has word Mr. Robot’s Gloria Reuben will have a “leading role” in Blumhouse’s Firestarter remake.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, writer Michael Waldron described Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as being “very Sam Raimi.”

I can tell you that it’s a ride…very Sam Raimi. The film is incredibly visually thrilling. John Mathieson, our D.P., who shot Gladiator and Logan—I think the look of it is going to be unlike anything you’ve seen in the MCU before.

Evil Dead Rise

Production has officially begun on Evil Dead Rise in New Zealand.

Black Widow

Yelena mocks Natasha’s signature hair flip in a new clip from Black Widow.

Luca

Pixar has released a new Luca clip and featurette.

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Deadline additionally reports Caitlin Shorey, Everleigh McDonell, Michael Park, Jaime Ray Newman, Taylor Richardson, Peter Graham, Brian Altemus, Jason David, Kate Siegel, Josh Stamberg, Chelsea Frei, Marcia DeBonis, Will Brill and Spencer House have joined the cast of The Time Traveler’s Wife.

Doom Patrol

Filming has officially wrapped on the third season of Doom Patrol.

Loki

Get a glimpse of Loki’s TVA file in a new Twitter tease.

Relatedly, Disney+ and Marvel have released three more Loki TV spots.



Fear the Walking Dead

Lennie James discusses next week’s sixth season finale of Fear the Walking Dead in a new trailer.

Batwoman

David Ramsey’s Diggle pays Batwoman a visit in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Rebirth. ”

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, Amelia Earhart is committed to Shady Acres— the fictional mental hospital from Ace Ventura: Pet Detective— in the trailer for next week’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

Banner art by Jim Cook