Updates From Dune Part Two, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and More

Danny Devito gets accosted by a spectral armchair in a new Haunted Mansion clip. The “Dear David” viral twitter movie gets its first trailer. Plus, what’s coming on Riverdale, and more. To me, my spoilers!



Advertisement

It Lives Inside

Bloody-Disgusting reports It Lives Inside, NEON’s upcoming horror film in which a high school girl’s “former best friend” is possessed by a mythological spirit after she “rejects her Indian culture” has been rated PG-13 for “terror, violent content, bloody images, brief strong language and teen drug use.”

Advertisement Advertisement

They Cloned Tyrone

John Boyega meets Jamie Foxx in a seedy hotel room in a clip from They Cloned Tyrone, available to stream this Friday on Netflix.

They Cloned Tyrone - Exclusive Clip (2023) Jamie Foxx, John Boyega

Dune: Part Two

Paul Atreides spars with Feyd-Rautha in a new TV spot for Dune: Part Two.

Advertisement

Haunted Mansion

Elsewhere, a spectral armchair herds Danny DeVito before an oncoming 18-wheeler in a new TV spot for Disney’s Haunted Mansion.

Disney’s Haunted Mansion | Escape

Dear David

Lionsgate has released a trailer for Dear David, its upcoming supernatural horror film inspired by a popular Twitter thread.

Dear David (2023) Official Trailer - Augustus Prew, Andrea Bang

Nandor and the Talking Mongoose

Simon Pegg, Christopher Lloyd, Minnie Driver and Neil Gaiman investigate the legend of Gef, the Talking Mongoose in the trailer for Nandor and the Talking Mongoose.

NANDOR FODOR & THE TALKING MONGOOSE Trailer (2023) Simon Pegg

Perpetrator

A teenage girl (Kiah McKirnan) sent to live with her estranged aunt (Alicia Silverstone) inherits a familial curse called the “Forevering” on her eighteenth birthday in the trailer for Perpetrator, coming to Shudder this September 1.

Perpetrator | Official Trailer | Shudder

In Its Wake

A group of “unsuspecting young travelers” are stalked by a druid called the Duke of Crows and his baboon-esque “hound” in the trailer for In Its Wake.

IN IT’S WAKE - TRAILER

Dark Windows

By the same token, teenagers vacationing at “an isolated summerhouse in the countryside” are preyed upon by a hulking monster in the trailer for Dark Windows.

Dark Windows - Official Trailer (2023) - In Theaters & On Demand August 18

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Spoiler TV has photos from “Lost in Translation,” today’s new episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Head over there to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Riverdale



Finally, Veronica hosts a stag film at the Babylonium in the trailer for “Stag” — next week’s episode of Riverdale.

Riverdale 7x16 Promo “Stag” (HD) Season 7 Episode 16 Promo

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.