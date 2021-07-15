We come from the future
Television

Updates From Evil Dead Rise, Stargirl, and More

And John Cena just can't stop hyping up HBO Max's The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker.

By
James Whitbrook
 and Gordon Jackson
Comments (8)
Alerts
Bruce Campbell as Ash in Ash vs. Evil Dead struggles to hold onto some sort of demon.
One day, we’ll have press pictures from Evil Dead Rise to use instead of all these pictures of Ash. But not today.
Image: Starz

Rob Zombie continues to share teases from his Munsters reboot. The Dexter revival continues to inexplicably bring back familiar faces. Plus, what’s next on Kung Fu and Fort Salem. To me, my spoilers!

Image for article titled Updates From Evil Dead Rise, Stargirl, and More

Evil Dead Rise

Deadline reports that Mia Challis has joined the cast as Jessica, an 18-year old obsessed with Instagram who is “smarter than she lets on.” Meanwhile, the movie is now “half way” through filming according to director Lee Cronin on Twitter.

The Munsters

Rob Zombie shared concept art of Lily and Herman Munster’s nightwear on Instagram.

Risen

A meteor brings parasitic alien life to Earth in the trailer for Risen, coming to VOD August 20.





Dexter

Variety now reports Jennifer Carpenter will also (somehow) reprise her role as Deb Morgan in the latest season of Dexter.

Peacemaker

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, John Cena stated Peacemaker “turns up the volume on anything you see” in The Suicide Squad.

I would venture to say that Peacemaker actually turns up the volume on anything that you see in The Suicide Squad. I want people to enjoy The Suicide Squad and I really think they will. Once they get a feel for these characters they’re going to want more and that’s where Peacemaker picks up.

Stargirl: Summer School

The JSA assembles on a new poster for Stargirl’s second season.

Comic Book additionally has photos from the second episode of season two. More at the link.

Image for article titled Updates From Evil Dead Rise, Stargirl, and More
Photo: The CW
Image for article titled Updates From Evil Dead Rise, Stargirl, and More
Photo: The CW
Image for article titled Updates From Evil Dead Rise, Stargirl, and More
Photo: The CW
Image for article titled Updates From Evil Dead Rise, Stargirl, and More
Photo: The CW

American Horror Stories

Spoiler TV has synopses for the fourth and fifth episodes of American Horror Stories.

The Naughty List

7/29/2021

A group of influencers face a reckoning after posting a problematic video online. Written by Manny Coto; directed by Max Winkler.

BA’AL

8/5/2021

A Wife does the unthinkable for a chance at a successful pregnancy. Written by Ali Adler & Manny Coto; directed by Sanaa Hamri.

Motherland: Fort Salem

Scylla and Anacostia attend a Halloween gala in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Briann’s Favorite Pencil.”

Kung Fu

Finally, Kung Fu’s first season draws to a close with the trailer for next week’s action-packed episode, “Transformation.”

Banner art by Jim Cook

