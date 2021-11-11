Finn Wolfhard is setting himself up for a return to horror with a new slasher movie. Daniel Dae Kim prepares for his role as Avatar’s villain. Plus what’s coming on Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman, and a new look at Hanna’s third season. To me, my spoilers!



Captain Britain

In a recent interview with THR, big nerd Henry Cavill stated he believes it’d be “loads of fun” to play Captain Britain in a future MCU project.

I’m never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else because everyone’s doing such an amazing job. However, I have the internet and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that — like the way they modernized Captain America. There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British.

Untitled Finn Wolfhard Slasher

Finn Wolfhard revealed he’s developing a slasher movie set at a summer camp in a recent interview with NME.

It’s a horror-comedy-slasher movie that takes place at a camp.

The Munsters

Filming has officially begun on Rob Zombie’s The Munsters.

Hocus Pocus 2

Sarah Jessica Parker teased the return of her bleach blonde hair as Sarah Sanderson in an Instagram story captured by Screen Rant. Click through to have a look.

Portal Runner

A teenager who learns mirrors are doorways to alternate realities is pursued by an evil entity in the trailer for Portal Runner, coming to VOD December 10.

Star Wars: Andor/Ms. Marvel

According to Comic Book, the Cassian Andor spinoff series, and Marvel’s Kamala Khan show, have both been given Q4 2022 premiere windows.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Daniel Dae Kim shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself in the make-up chair for his role as Ozai in the live-action Avatar series.

The Boys

Vought International has named Homelander the Sexiest Hero Alive in a new promo for season three . Sorry, but he’s no Paul Rudd.

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends visit Chernobyl in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Deus Ex Latrina. ”

Batwoman

Meanwhile, Batwoman introduces a brand-new Poison Ivy in the trailer for next week’s “How Does Your Garden Grow?”

Hanna

Finally, Amazon has released a new trailer for the third season of Hanna.

Banner art by Jim Cook