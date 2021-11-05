Here’s the good news: The Flash’s five-part “Armageddon” crossover will begin on November 16, less than two scant weeks from now. That same night, Riverdale will also premiere its supernatural five-episode visit by Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka). But after those end, you’ll have to wait until 2022 for more of the CW’s superhero series and genre shows.



Things will officially kick off on January 7, when Nancy Drew has its midseason return. Next up is the season two premiere of Superman & Lois on January 11. That will be followed the same night by the series premiere of Naomi, developed by Ava DuVernay herself, and starring Kaci Walfall as a high-school student who discovers she has energy powers and secret origin after a chance encounter with Superman. Check out this clip from DC’s recent Fandome event:

The next day, January 12, both Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman will return with their midseason premieres. On January 16, Two Sentence Horror Stories has its season three premiere, followed by the midseason returns of the new 4400 on January 17 and The Vampire Diaries spinoff Legacies on January 27.

But it’ll take March for The Flash and Riverdale to come back after their big crossover events. There’s no telling what lunacy Riverdale will be experiencing after Sabrina’s visit when the show returns for its sixth season on March 6 (which is a Sunday, and a new night for the series). The Flash’s eighth season arrives a few nights later on March 9 (a Wednesday, and also a new night) after “Armageddon,” where the hero (Grant Gustin) joins forces with the Atom (Brandon Routh), Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), Black Lighting (Cress Williams), Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara), Sentinel (Supergirl’s Chyler Leigh), and Ryan Choi (Osric Chau) to stop the alien warlord Despero (Tony Curran) from destroying the world, as alien warlords are wont to do. Honestly, it looks pretty fun:

For now, we still have a few more episodes of Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Nancy Drew, 4400, and Legacies to tide us over until The Flash and Riverdale’s big events.

