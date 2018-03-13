GIF

Today, President Trump heads to the US-Mexico border near San Diego—his first trip to California as president. Trump will examine the eight prototypes for his infamous border wall and meet with agents of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), an agency that recently released a propaganda video titled, “Walls Work.” And it’s just as ridiculous as it sounds.

Before the Trump regime came to power, officials at CBP typically asked for more technology along the US-Mexico border. They always wanted things like more drones, more sensors, and more cameras. But under the direction of Trump, the agency has fully embraced the concept of a ridiculously long wall that stretches nearly 2,000 miles from Texas to California.



The agency even published a video making the case for a wall recently, appropriately titled “Walls Work.” But the video went unnoticed when it was first published on YouTube on March 7, 2018. At the time of this writing it has just 2,200 views.

The propaganda video is almost a parody of the real world. It’s the kind of thing you’d expect to see as a special feature released with the dystopian movie Children of Men, not as an official government video. But we can assure you it’s very, very real.

As we’ve pointed out before, a wall stretching the entire length of the US-Mexico border would be expensive, impractical, and unnecessary. CBP’s own videos prove just how ridiculous they are. But that hasn’t stopped Trump-aligned media like Fox News from praising them.

In fact, Fox News claims that US Navy SEALs attempted to breach the wall prototypes and couldn’t. The only problem with that claim? It’s total bullshit.

The only way that a wall will actually get built is if the American public is convinced that it’s necessary to protect US citizens. And given everything from Trump’s visit today to the propaganda videos that are now being produced by the US government, expect that effort of persuasion to hit maximum overdrive this year.