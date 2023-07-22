AMC’s The Walking Dead went through plenty of characters during its 11-season run, but the departure of Andrew Lincoln’s leading man Rick Grimes was a momentous shakeup. Next to him, one of the biggest characters to leave the show alive was Danai Gurira’s Michonne, and the pair eventually fell in love before Rick was written out of the show in season nine. Michonne was written out the following season, but the series finale for the lead show of the Walking Dead universe ended with a tease that that the two would eventually find each other again.



At The Walking Dead panel for San Diego Comic-Con on Friday , AMC revealed a first real look at the duo’s upcoming series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Though brief, it makes clear that Michonne hasn’t given up on her search for Rick, who’s currently in the captivity of the Civic Republic Military. The CRM first popped up in season eight of the mothership show before being a primary antagonist in several seasons of Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. What the CRM wants with him, and what he’s been up to since he was presumed dead in season nine, continues to be up in the air, but answers are sure to come with the miniseries.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live SDCC Teaser Trailer | ft. Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira

The Ones Who Live has had a bit of a time coming to the small screen. Originally, Lincoln was set to return as Rick in a trio of movies (at least one of which would’ve been theatrical) said to reveal more about the zombie-filled world. Last year, AMC revealed the movie was now stripped down to a six-episode miniseries, which brings us to now.

How long will it be before Rick and Michonne are brought together again, and how long will this happiness last? We’ll find out when The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live releases on AMC in 2024.

