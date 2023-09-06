Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Spaceflight

Watch Live as Japan Launches Moon Landing Mission, X-Ray Satellite

The launch will be broadcast live starting at 7:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

By
Passant Rabie
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
An illustration of the XRISM spacecraft.
An illustration of the XRISM spacecraft.
Illustration: NASA

Japan is gearing up for its first landing attempt on the Moon, launching a lunar lander designed to accurately touch down on the dusty surface.

Watch
China's Plan to Land Astronauts on the Moon
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Moon Knight Gives Us Hope
March 30, 2022
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Deleted Scene Dives Into Worf's Past
Yesterday

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA) SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) is launching on Wednesday at 7:42 p.m. ET (08:42 a.m. local time on Thursday) on board a H-IIA rocket from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center.

Advertisement

The launch will be broadcast live on JAXA’s YouTube Channel, and you can also tune in through the feed below. The live broadcast will begin at 7:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

XRISM/SLIM Launch Live Streaming

SLIM is a small lunar lander designed to test a new technology for pinpointing a specific landing site on the Moon within a smaller range of 328 feet (100 meters). The lander is targeting a touchdown in the Shioli Crater, a 984-foot-wide (300-meter) impact basin on the Moon’s near side.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This is JAXA’s first attempt to land on the Moon. In December 2022, a Japanese company named ispace attempted to become the first private space venture to land on the lunar surface. Unfortunately, ispace’s Hakuto-r lander crashed on the Moon after miscalculating its distance from the celestial object.

This year, India became the fourth country in the world to land on the Moon by flying the first mission to the lunar south pole. The Moon also claimed a Russian lunar lander, which failed in its attempt to touchdown on its cratered surface.

SLIM is expected to arrive in lunar orbit around three to four months after its launch. Luckily, the lunar lander won’t be making the first part of its trip on its own. JAXA’s lander is launching alongside XRISM (X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission), a joint mission with NASA. The satellite is designed to detect X-rays with energies ranging from 400 to 12,000 electron volts (visible light is 2 to 3 electron volts). Viewing the skies in this range will provide astronomers a rare look at some of the universe’s hottest regions, largest structures, and objects with the strongest gravity, according to NASA.

 For more spaceflight in your life, follow us on Twitter and bookmark Gizmodo’s dedicated Spaceflight page. 