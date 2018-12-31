Photo: Getty Images

It’s almost 2019. And if you’d rather stay home tonight, we’ve got some great live video streams that will put you in the middle of the New Year’s action.



Thanks to the wonders of the internet, you don’t have to go out and spend a ton of money tonight for something you’ll regret by sunrise. You can stay home and watch livestreams of the festivities from all over the globe, including places like Times Square in New York, and Walt Disney World in Florida.

Advertisement

CNN in Times Square (no cable required)

CNN is livestreaming its New Year’s coverage tonight from 8pm to 1:05am ET (5pm to 10:05pm PT), and you don’t even need a subscription login:

You can watch on CNN’s homepage .

. You can watch CNN Go on your iPhone or iPad , and Android .

on your , and . You can fire up the CNN mobile apps for Kindle Fire .

mobile apps for . And you can watch using the CNN app for Apple TV and Roku.

There’s also a Facebook stream of the ball dropping from the official feed for Times Square.

Advertisement

Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has a livestream of tonight’s festivities on YouTube that starts at 11:45pm ET, 8:45pm PT.

All Around the Globe

The Washington Post has a great YouTube livestream of different celebrations from around the world that are happening at this exact moment. They’ve already celebrated the New Year in places like Australia, North Korea, and Hong Kong, but there are plenty more to go as midnight glides across the globe.

And much like the Washington Post, NBC News has a similar stream on YouTube that’s tracking the different celebrations happening around the world right now.

Happy New Year! Thanks for sticking with us in 2018, and best of luck in the new year. And if you’re feeling a bit down in the dumps today (the holidays have a way of doing that), remember that things can get better. 2019 is going to be your year. Hang in there.

