Although fans have debated about the nature of the relationship between Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the alien that lives inside him in the two Venom movies, sequel director Andy Serkis explicitly called Let There Be Carnage a “love story.” This makes the fact that this clip, released by Vudu, was taken out of the film such a bummer, because the host and parasite straight-up discuss love.



This is absolutely the most romantic scene the movie incarnations Eddie and Venom have ever shared together. Sitting together on the beach, watching a beautiful sunset, talking about where they’re going to go now that Eddie has been branded a criminal for breaking out of jail to stop Cletus Kasady/Carnage (Woody Harrelson) and Frances Barrison/Shriek (Naomie Harris). But then, strangely, Eddie abruptly turns the topic of conversation to whether or not he loves Venom.

Eddie obviously denies he has that level of affection for Venom, romantic or otherwise. And while Venom might merely be teasing him by repeatedly announcing “You love me!” it’s worth remembering that Venom is literally in Eddie’s head—not only can they talk to each other internally, Venom also knows what Eddie is feeling. Also, Eddie has to think about it before he decides he doesn’t love his parasite. And then there’s Serkis’ full quote about Let There Be Carnage being a love story, which was provided in press materials for the film:

“The film is a love story—but not the love story you might think. It’s very much about the extraordinary relationship between symbiote and host. Any love affair has its pitfalls, its high points and low points; Venom and Eddie’s relationship absolutely causes problems and stress, and they have a near-hatred for each other. But they have to be with each other— t hey can’t live without each other. That’s companionship—love—the things that relationships are really about.”



Here’s hoping Spider-Man won’t break the pair up now that they’re in the MCU, as confirmed by Let There Be Carnage’s post-credits scene. Of course, there’s no word if they’ll be making an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home when it hits theaters on December 17.

Venom: Let There Carnage is now streaming on Vudu.

