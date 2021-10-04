Sony teased it. Official Twitter accounts have joked about it. And now, after a massive $90 million opening lots of fans have seen it. We’re talking about the end credit scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and, below, we’ll discuss it and let you tell us what you think it could mean.

Advertisement

We discussed it in detail over the weekend (read it here), but the long and the short of it is that Venom reveals to Eddie (Tom Hardy) a dimension where Peter Parker, as played by Tom Holland, exists. While Venom has been battling Carnage and Riot in the “Venomverse, ” now it seems that he’s in, or can access, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where an alien symbiote with all sorts of special powers would probably be a person of interest.

Sony didn’t tease a Spider-Man/Venom showdown without some idea of when or how that could happen— s o the questions for fans are, well, the same. When and how could that happen? The first potential place is Spider-Man: No Way Home, but with everything we know (and think we know) about that movie, there’s no way Sony would waste a showdown with Venom as only a part of a movie like that. (Venom? As only one of many villains in a movie? What a bad idea!) More likely we’re looking at an unknown future film once this MCU multiverse is a bit better defined. Whether that’s a Venom 3, Spider-Man 4, or another title is probably still up for debate.

G/O Media may get a commission 21% off Wolfbox 12“ Mirror Dash Cam Backup Camera Upgraded from most rearview mirror cameras.

Continuous recording even if the memory card reaches full capacity. Buy $119 at Amazon

Then there’s the deeper, more interesting question of what happens when this Venom meets up with that Spider-Man. In the comics (and other certain movies of questionable quality), Eddie’s role as the host of the Venom symbiote comes from Spider-Man—after all, it’s the symbiote that initially bonds with Peter Parker. That connection, and Eddie Brock’s professional intersections with Peter Parker, made the two mortal enemies. Odds are that won’t happen now, especially since Hardy’s Venom is... kind of a good guy, in a way? It feels more in character for him to team up with Spider-Man than to fight him, at least in this universe.

OK, so w ith all those seeds floating around in your head, it’s your turn. Tell us below when and how you think Spider-Man and Venom will show down, because it’s definitely happening.

Advertisement

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.