Sony teased it. Official Twitter accounts have joked about it. And now, after a massive $90 million opening lots of fans have seen it. We’re talking about the end credit scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and, below, we’ll discuss it and let you tell us what you think it could mean.
We discussed it in detail over the weekend (read it here), but the long and the short of it is that Venom reveals to Eddie (Tom Hardy) a dimension where Peter Parker, as played by Tom Holland, exists. While Venom has been battling Carnage and Riot in the “Venomverse,” now it seems that he’s in, or can access, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where an alien symbiote with all sorts of special powers would probably be a person of interest.
Sony didn’t tease a Spider-Man/Venom showdown without some idea of when or how that could happen—so the questions for fans are, well, the same. When and how could that happen? The first potential place is Spider-Man: No Way Home, but with everything we know (and think we know) about that movie, there’s no way Sony would waste a showdown with Venom as only a part of a movie like that. (Venom? As only one of many villains in a movie? What a bad idea!) More likely we’re looking at an unknown future film once this MCU multiverse is a bit better defined. Whether that’s a Venom 3, Spider-Man 4, or another title is probably still up for debate.
Then there’s the deeper, more interesting question of what happens when this Venom meets up with that Spider-Man. In the comics (and other certain movies of questionable quality), Eddie’s role as the host of the Venom symbiote comes from Spider-Man—after all, it’s the symbiote that initially bonds with Peter Parker. That connection, and Eddie Brock’s professional intersections with Peter Parker, made the two mortal enemies. Odds are that won’t happen now, especially since Hardy’s Venom is... kind of a good guy, in a way? It feels more in character for him to team up with Spider-Man than to fight him, at least in this universe.
OK, so with all those seeds floating around in your head, it’s your turn. Tell us below when and how you think Spider-Man and Venom will show down, because it’s definitely happening.
Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.
DISCUSSION
Hardy’s probably going to pop up at some point in No Way Home (along with a whole bunch of other shit we mostly “know” about and some more that we maybe don’t) and maybe Venom blips by real quick as more of a “gotcha” gag than anything, to be elaborated upon in a future movie with Andrew Garfield as the “Sony” Spidey that will tie back in with with Morbius as well.
But as to what it means for Marvel’s “future?” Probably not much of much. Or rather, not anything materially different than what we were all expecting anyway. There is no real “endgame” here so, looking at what a mess of spaghetti the storytelling is in the comics, it’s pretty much guaran-fucking-teed that’s where we’re going with the Cinematic Universe, too.
(I know people are inclined to parrot back the conventional “geek” wisdom that Sony = BAD SPIDEY MOVIES but it’s worth noting that the two best Spider-Man movies ever made, and honestly two of the top 10 superhero movies of all time - Spidey 2 and Into the Spider-Verse, are full-bore 100% Sony. Also, even more important to keep in mind: Studios aren’t like, single, unique people. They’re made up of hundreds-thousands of different folks, many of which don’t have anything to do with the rotating regimes that come thru and then bail out in the 3-5 years between productions. Like, people still complain about “FOX canceling shows early” despite the fact that Fox has been SOLD in the meantime and the execs in charge of those decisions are probably fucking DEAD OF OLD AGE BY NOW)
So yeah, speed on with the absolute MESS that continuity is going to be, and we’ll see you in five or six years when it turns out people just kinda get sick of trying to keep track of all this shit and slowly wander away towards less homework-y feeling fantastical fictions.
(You know. Sort of like the Venom movies are)