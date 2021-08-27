The big news of the week was, obviously, the release of the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Even without all the crazy rumors surrounding the sequel, fans would have been pumped to see a new Spider-Man trailer. But a trailer that confirms we’ll see characters from previous Spider-Man movies was just too good to be true.

Advertisement

At the end of the trailer, we catch a glimpse of Doc Ock himself, played by Alfred Molina (most likely because Molina let it slip he was in the movie to the press, so that wasn’t as huge a reveal as one would’ve thought). But the trailer also hinted at Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and even Thomas Hayden Church’s Sandman. And if even one or two of those characters exist in this newly created multiverse, you have to imagine there will be other Spider-Men too.

Could that mean we’ll see Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man, all on screen at the same time? It’s plausible and it sure does get the imagination soaring. So, below, we’d like you to tell us what you want to see in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Is it just those three Spider-Men together? Do you want to see them fighting the Sinister Six? Would bringing the Sinister Six in here be a waste? Are you hoping Tom Hardy’s Venom could pop up? What about Miles Morales in a Who Framed Roger Rabbit situation? Or would that be better suited for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2?

So many possibilites. So many potential repercussions. And we’d love for you to tell us your wildest Spider-Man ideas below.

Directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: No Way Home opens December 17. It stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, and probably many more.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.