Following the incredible fan response to Netflix’s Wednesday (starring Jenna Ortega), Lakeshore Records has announced the official Wednesday vinyl soundtrack, featuring the score composed by Danny Elfman and Chris Bacon. Elfman is a frequent collaborator with Tim Burton, one of the series’ executive producers and the director for four of its eight episodes. Check out some of the interior reveals, and read on for a quote from Elfman himself.

“Writing the score to Wednesday was a real treat,” Elfman said in a statement provided to io9. “ Heavy, light, gothic, silly, sweet, all rolled together. Wednesday’s character has many facets, all of them a delight to put to music. I purposely tried to make the titles heavy but fun (and a little funky as well) mixing orchestra, synths, drums, and choir (with a touch of harpsichord to convey a hint of the original Addams Family).”

Some of the best parts of Wednesday were the sweeping cello scores, which will be included in this exclusive two-LP vinyl press. What you’re not going to find is dance scene track “ Goo Goo Muck”—y o u’ll have to pick up the Cramps album Bad Music for Bad People to hear that one.

You can order a copy of the Wednesday s oundtrack at Lakeshore Records.

All episodes of Wednesday are streaming on Netflix.

