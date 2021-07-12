Wellington Paranormal Has Arrived, and It's a Demonically Good Time

Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary (and an alien friend) in “Cop Circles,” the second episode of Wellington Paranormal. Photo : Stan Alley/New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd.

It’s here! The first two episodes of Wellington Paranormal, the New Zealand-made series spin-off of the 2014 What We Do in the Shadows movie, are now streaming on the CW. You could just dash over there this instant and watch “Demon Girl” and “Cop Circles,” or you could check out this “extended” trailer the CW put out for anyone who might need further enticement.

Honestly, that’s not much different (if at all?) than the earlier trailer the CW put out, but that version’s no longer available so it’s hard to say for sure. The first two episodes are definitely represented here; “Demon Girl” sees Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) never deviating from droll matter-of-factness, even when they’re being showered by gallons of vomit by a possessed teen—“I think she’s quite unwell,” one of the cops observes, massively understating the obvious. With the paranormal unit established in the premiere episode, “Cop Circles” sees the partners heading to the countryside to see why cows are being stranded in trees, and end up blundering their way into discovering extraterrestrial activity.

The CW also released a teaser for episode three, “Things That Do the Bump in the Night.”

Three six-episode seasons of Wellington Paranormal have aired in New Zealand so far—plus a Christmas special and a series of PSAs about safe driving and covid-19 precautions—so hopefully the CW will see fit to air the entire batch. Future season one episodes see Officers Minogue and O’Leary encountering werewolves, evil clowns, zombies, and at least one familiar (vampire) face from the What We Do in the Shadows movie.

Wellington Paranormal also stars Maaka Pohatu as Senior Sergeant Maaka, who’s secretly been keeping tabs on the city’s most “unusual” cases, and of course an unseen camera crew standing by to capture every wryly hilarious fourth wall-breaking moment. New episodes are available to stream for free Monday nights on the CW—have you checked out the show yet, and if so, what did you think?

