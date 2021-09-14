Today’s the day, folks. At long last, after months and months of rumors, we’ll finally get to see the iPhone 13 lineup. As always, the event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT /1 p.m. ET T, and we’ve got you covered if you’re looking for ways to tune in.

T he iPhone 13 lineup isn’t expected to shake things up too much from last year’s iPhone lineup . While the iPhones 12 were the first iPhones to have 5G connectivity—and a redesign— the iPhone 13 is most likely going to be an incremental upgrade that harkens back to the “S” generations of iPhones past. Still, we’re expecting to see a smaller notch, beefier battery, and a whole bunch of new camera and video features. But this is Apple, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they took the wraps off an unexpected feature or two. (A Kanye concert where he performs a few of the 27 tracks off Donda? Who can say? Stranger things have happened.)

We’re expecting see more than just iPhones, though. The odds are pretty good that Apple will also announce a fresh pair of AirPods and the Apple Watch Series 7, though the latter may end up shipping a later than usual. We’re l ess certain about seeing a long-rumored iPad Mini, which now looks like it will be showcased at a second event this fall alongside new M1X MacBooks.

Like the past few Apple Events, the ‘California Streaming’ event be live-streamed online . That means it will likely move at a fast clip, with no applause breaks to rest our poor fingers. The entire Gizmodo consumer tech team will be chiming in and blogging details, commentary, deep cuts, and hot takes through the whole event. But don’t you dare start hounding us for iPhone 14 rumors until at least tomorrow. Please.