Dolores

If there’s anything you need to remember from Westworld season three, it’s that Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) is dead. For real, at least according to co-showrunner Jonathan Nolan, who said unequivocally that the Dolores we’ve followed since season one is gone after her mind was erased by Serac (Vincent Cassel) in his hunt for the key to the Sublime, aka the Valley Beyond. But her sacrifice was not in vain, as she managed to inspire Caleb (Aaron Paul) to destroy the world-controlling super-computer Rehoboam and Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) to betray Serac and hopefully lead a co-revolution of humans and Hosts. Of course, Evan Rachel Wood is still very much a part of the series—and supposedly playing a new character named Christina, who seems to be a writer living in the big city—and there are a few of the copies Dolores made of herself running around, including the one in Lawrence’s (Clifton Collins Jr.) body and the degraded, human-hating one in Charlotte Hale’s (Tessa Thompson) body (but more on her in a second). Given how good Dolores was at planning ahead, whether she’s really gone for good is anyone’s guess.

