Dexter Fletcher still wants Sherlock Holmes 3 to happen. Grant Morrison reveals their plans to try and make Doctor Who... after Russell T. Davies is done with the show again. Plus, a few more spooky clips from Ethan Hawke’s Black Phone p erformance, and a new look at the next Kung Fu Panda show. Spoilers get!



Thor: Love & Thunder



Thor: Love & Thunder has been rated “PG-13" for “intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material, and partial nudity.” So, yes, maybe you will indeed see Thor’s naked butt? [Comic Book]

Advertisement

Venom 3

Writing has officially begun on the third Venom movie, according to Tom Hardy on Instagram.

Sherlock Holmes 3

Meanwhile, Dexter Fletcher stated he believes Sherlock Holmes 3 still “has to be made” in a new interview with Collider.

The pandemic derailed it. I do think it will get made. I think it has to be made. I don’t know what the timeline of that is, unfortunately, but I believe it should be. It’s fantastic. I think it’s about all the right people being at the right place, at the right time. I think it’s that. It’s one of those cruel twists of fate, where the pandemic hit and that scattered people around the world to the wind. But I know that the appetite is huge for it, and I’m sure there are other people acutely aware of that as well. But I believe it should be because it’s brilliant. I very much hope so.

Advertisement

Monster High: The Movie

Nickelodeon and Paramount+ have released character posters from the upcoming live-action Monster High movie.

Advertisement

The Black Phone

Ethan Hawke reveals both his “happy” and “sad” Onibaba masks in two new clips from The Black Phone.

THE BLACK PHONE | 2022 | Clip “This Face” HD

THE BLACK PHONE | 2022 | Clip “Finney Tries to Trick the Grabber” HD

On the 3rd Day

A hypnotist helps a woman recover memories of the cloaked ghoul who kidnapped her child in the trailer for On the 3rd Day.

On the 3rd Day - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Exclusive

Doctor Who

Grant Morrison outlined their repeatedly quashed plans for Doctor Who on Substack (via Bleeding Cool), concluding they are now simply “awaiting the day Russell Davies tires of the Time Lord” to submit their “ultimate Doctor Who pitch.”

I think there were two potentially great stories out of the five or so I pitched – one was a ‘timey-wimey’ story designed to work as a high concept Doctor Who feature film and the other a heart-wrenchingly emotive Railway Children episode set in World War 2 – nevertheless, even after a few attempts at refining the first idea, I didn’t make the grade. Having now worked at all stages of TV production, I know exactly where I went wrong in emphasising certain aspects of the story over the ones the BBC were keener for to have in foreground. One of my stories involved meeting the Doctor as a child, which then happened in a very different way in the episode Listen. I’d also created some new monsters they really liked so while unwilling to commission any scripts from me, the BBC did offer to buy out my baddies! As an offer, it left a lot to be desired and I’d have got more busking Oasis songs for an hour, so I declined and kept the characters in the event I ever got another shot.” A few years ago, I befriended my personal favourite UK auteur, who also did a few Doctor Who episodes. Following many chats, we ended up with a whole fantasy season of Doctor Who adventures which can only be described as revolutionary! We have big, mad ideas for the Doctor, the Companions, the Daleks, the season arc, the TARDIS and everything else, that not only fit with canon and are blindingly obvious but have never been done before! So there does exist what I can only describe as an ultimate Doctor Who pitch, poised to materialise, awaiting the day Russell Davies tires of the Time Lord!

Advertisement

Welcome to Derry

Writing has officially begun on the It prequel series, Welcome to Derry.

Advertisement

Moonhaven

Spoiler TV has a short synopsis for “The Envoy,” the July 14 episode of Moonhaven.

Indira tries to get The Bridge back on track while Bella helps Paul uncover a conspiracy.

Advertisement

Westworld

The Hosts take control in an apocalyptic trailer for Westworld’s fourth season.

Westworld Season 4 | Official Trailer | HBO

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Jack Black returns to voice Master Po in a new Kung Fu Panda animated series at Netflix.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight 🐻🐉 Official Trailer | Netflix After School

The Flash

Finally, both the Tom Cavanagh and Matt Letscher incarnations of Eobard Thawne return in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Flash.

The Flash 8x19 Promo “Negative, Part One” (HD) Season 8 Episode 19 Promo

Banner art by Jim Cook



Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.