Ethan Hawke is a versatile talent who’s been Oscar-nominated for both acting and writing, in works as diverse as Richard Linklater’s “Before” trilogy and the bombastic Training Day. As part of his multi-decade career, he’s also popped up in his share of sci-fi and horror, including two projects that’ve brought him back into the spotlight lately: Marvel’s Moon Knight Disney+ series and Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone, which opens next week.

We’re including The Black Phone even though it’s not out yet, since it showcases Hawke in a particularly creepy role: he plays a child killer who favors masks and goes by “the Grabber.” Going by just that information, we’re confident it makes the list—along with the other 10 included here—of Hawke’s most intriguing genre roles to date.