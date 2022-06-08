Thor: Love and Thunder has released a new teaser trailer in anticipation of tickets going on sale Monday. The sneak peek Marvel has released is short, but shows a lot of quick glances at scenes and footage that haven’t been previously revealed. Besides giving Jane Foster her own superhero landing scene, there’s a lot of action involved and a more extreme, close-up look at what makes Gorr, the God-Butcher (played by Christian Bale) such a threat.



With the promise of more fight scenes that are out-of-this-world and award-winning director Taika Waititi at the helm (following up his highly lauded addition to the Marvel franchise, Thor: Ragnarok), Thor: Love and Thunder looks like it might push the envelope in more ways than one. It remains to be seen whether or not the movie will uncensor Chris Hemsworth’s ass in the final cut. But we do get a glimpse at a ladies team- up, some pretty campy gladiatorial matches, and the possibility for a heart-wrenching romance between the Odinson and ( the other ) Thor.

It’s worth noting that Thor is the only M arvel character to get a fourth standalone film. While the Avengers as an ensemble had four films, Captain America (ostensibly, at least) headlined only three films, and Iron Man dropped his own trilogy in quick succession during the early days of the MCU.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases July 8. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 13.

