Despite what the Marvel Cinematic Universe had previously made us believe, the Disney+ animated show What If? made it clear Steve Rogers wasn’t the only person who could become a hero with that mythic super serum. In an alternate timeline, it was Peggy Carter, not Rogers, that took the serum and became not Captain America— because she’s not American— b ut Captain Carter. And along with Rogers’ help, she kicked Nazi ass just as well as Rogers did, if not better.

To commemorate the memorable episode of the Marvel animated show, Hot Toys has revealed its take on Captain Carter, and it’s a gorgeous looking figure. Here are some photos.