The world probably doesn’t need any more aftershows, no matter how good the show itself is—and FX’s brilliant supernatural comedy What We Do in the Shadows is one of the very best around. However, we could all do with more Harvey Guillén in our lives, so we’ll be happily tuning in for After the Shadows, hosted by the extremely endearing actor who plays Guillerno, WWDITS’ sweater-loving hapless human familiar who’s also not-so-secretly (after that season two finale!) a vampire killer descended from the Van Helsing.

As Deadline reports, After the Shadows will follow a talk-show format with Guillén bringing in series stars ( Kayvan “Nandor” Novak, Guillén’s most frequent scene partner, is obviously slated to appear) and guest stars (including Kristen Schaal as well as Anthony Atamanuik and Marissa Jaret Winokur—the latter of whom play the vampires’ clueless human neighbors, who host memorable “Superb Owl” parties). Plus: set decorator Shayne Fox (who no doubt has some fascinating behind-the-scenes insight to share, considering how elaborate the roommates’ Staten Island mansion is), “celebrity fans,” and more.

After the Shadows, which will be pre-taped, will stream at 11 p.m. PT after each new What We Do in the Shadows episode—season three begins with a double episode ( “The Prisoner” and “The Cloak of Duplication”) September 2 on FX; series episodes will also be available the next day on Hulu . You can catch the aftershow on WWDITS’ official Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages, as well as FX’s YouTube channel.

Will you be tuning in to After the Shadows? Who’s your favorite character on What We Do in the Shadows and why is it Guillermo? (A cceptable second choices: Jackie Daytona, Baron Afanas, Colin Robinson... OK, it’s impossible to choose!) What do you hope to see from the series in season three?

