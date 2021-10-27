A snazzy new trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming adaptation of Robert Jordan’s fantasy epic The Wheel of Time is here, and it gives us our best look yet at the magical world inhabited by forces both good—like Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine—and evil, led by the aptly named Dark One.

S ince this trailer makes use of YouTube’s “360 Experience” capabilities, you can see those two sides of the fight contrasted in a new way; if you click the arrow at the upper left corner it will slide away from the main trailer and flip to imagery that enhances the action. (We’d recommend watching the full trailer first though, because you’ll miss glimpses of the show otherwise.) Check it out!



Here’s the full scoop on what makes this trailer unique, from a press release, which describes it as “a first-of-its-kind immersive experience that allows fans to view the traditional 2-D trailer in a virtual three-dimensional ‘wheel’... To the left of the screen, they’ll discover Moiraine’s (Rosamund Pike) powerful ‘One Power’ channeling—featuring her voice and faces, artifacts, and symbols hidden amongst the energy weaves. On the right, the corruption of the Dark One represents a dissention into madness. The trailer also features spatial audio that gives fans a more immersive experience as objects appear from either side of the ‘wheel.’”

That’s a lot. Regardless, a long with Pike, The Wheel of Time’s cast includes Daniel Henney as Lan Mantragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al’ Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’ Meara, and Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon. The first three episodes of The Wheel of Time arrive November 19; then, they’ll roll out each Friday until the season finale on December 24.

