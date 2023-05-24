A new trailer can’t be too far in the future—Wheel of Time returns to Prime Video September 1—but for now, fans of the epic Robert Jordan adaptation will need to content themselves with these images. Season two will continue the journey of Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) as he grapples with the not-insignificant pressures of being the Dragon Reborn... basically, this story’s version of the chosen one.

Here’s the official synopsis from Prime Video, with just a hint of what season two will involve: “Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series, a humble farm boy, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski, Gran Turismo), learns he is the Dragon Reborn—a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world … or break it. Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful sorceresses must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. In season two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light ... or the Dark.”

Check out these images from season two—there’s no real context for any of them, but certainly a lot of dramatic facial expressions! The series s tars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn (replacing Barney Finn from season one) as Mat Cauthon , and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand. Season two premieres September 1 on Prime Video, where season one is currently available ; starting July 14, you can also stream season one for free for one month on Amazon Freevee.