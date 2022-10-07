Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power might be the epic fantasy TV series consuming all of Amazon’s attention (and money), but Prime Video doesn’t want you to forget about its TV adaptation of Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time series—and the best way to do that is with the first look at season two.



When season one ended, Rand al’Thor was revealed as the Dragon Reborn, and hid himself away in hopes of not destroying the world. The Horn of Valere had been stolen by the forces of the Dark One. And an armada of mysterious ships were on the way. Oh, and Rand and Moiraine had accidentally made the forces of evil much, much stronger. None of this is good news for our heroes, as you can see in this brief season one recap and even briefer season two sneak peek shown at New York Comic Con:

The Wheel of Time | Season 1 Recap & Season 2 Sneak Peek | Prime Video

The second season of The Wheel of Time has no planned release date other than sometime next year, but we do know a third season is already in the works.

