The Wheel of Time Locks in Some More Actors for Season 2

It’s been a bit of a wait for season two of Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time. The adaptation of Robert Jordan’s (and later Brandon Sanderson) fantasy novel series ended its first season towards the tail end of 2021, and has had a gradual drip feed of information about its second season, mainly as it relates to casting.



During this weekend’s JordanCon, the show had a virtual panel wherein Prime Video confirmed four new additions to the cast in recurring roles. Among the new quartet are Maja Simonsen (The King’s Man) and Ragga Ragnars (Vikings), who will respectively be playing Chiad and Bain. The pair are bonded sisters from the Maiden of the Spear warrior society who first appeared in the series’ third book, 1991's The Dragon Reborn.

The other pair of actors are Westside’s Rima Te Wiata as Sheriam Bayanar and fellow Vikings alum Jay Duffy playing Dain Bornhald. Sheriam first appeared in 1990's The Great Hunt and is referred to as a “highly influential” Aes Sedai who was previously of the Blue Ajah (the sect Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine belongs to) before later joining up with the Black Ajah. Duffy’s Dain was a character who first appeared in the series’ first book The Eye of the World in 1990 as a high-ranking officer of the Children of Light and eventually becomes obsessed with Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford) following the death of his father.

At time of writing, Prime Video has yet to reveal a specific release window beyond “sometime in 2023.” At the very least, we know that the show won’t end here, as a third season is also currently in the works.

