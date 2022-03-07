Amazon’s library of video game rights continues to expand further, with Play Station’s God of War franchise sliding into its veritable drop box of future IPs to draw on. And a potential live-action series based on the popular game has some big names attached to it.

Deadline reports that the adaptation will be le d by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who absolutely nailed their adaption of The Expanse, turning a series of brilliant (but still solidly mid- list) books into an incredibly evocative sci-fi series that received critical acclaim across the board. Fergus and Ostby are no strangers to Hollywood, or even adaptations—t h ey co-wrote the scripts for Children of Men and Iron Man and have been keeping busy ever since. The trade also notes that Rafe Judkins, the showrunner and executive producer for The Wheel of Time (which, like The Expanse, is a Prime Video series), is also involved —as are S ony Pictures and PlayStation Productions.

God of War follows Kratos, a Spartan soldier who seeks vengeance against Ares, the god of war. As the installments continue ( there are seven t o date, with an eighth announced for release later this year), Kratos becomes the god of war himself, and attempts to change his fate and those of the warriors who worship him. Amazon’s current slate of video game adaptations also includes series based on Fallout and Mass Effect; the streamer also recently entered into a first-look deal with dj2 E ntertainment, which has worked on award-winning games like It Takes Two, Life Is Strange, Tomb Raider, and Sonic.

