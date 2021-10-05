We just received our first look at HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon; sure, there was probably less than 60 seconds of footage in there, but it can still feel inexplicable if you don’t know all the background material George R.R. Martin wrote for the history of Westeros. So let’s meet all of the game’s newest players.

Some quick background: House of the Dragon is based primarily on the “Dance of the Dragons,” a long period of civil war between different members of the Targaryen family that took place centuries before the events of Game of Thrones. There were all the political machinations and bloodshed you’d expect, but multiplied because this time each side had its own slew of dragons. If you haven’t watched the teaser, do so now, and then discover who the hell these people are.