This week, the National History Museum in London is previewing its latest collection of the most dazzling and sobering wildlife photos submitted over the past year.

For nearly six decades, the UK has played host to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest, a prestigious competition of wildlife photographers and their work. Though originally run by the BBC Wildlife Magazine, the Natural History Museum took over managing and producing duties for the contest in the mid-1980s, which it has maintained ever since. The contest has also become an international showcase, with entries from photographers across 93 countries sent in for 2022.

“This year’s photographs range from shocking to awe- inspiringly beautiful. Both types of image emotionally connect us with the natural world and encourage us to think about the impacts humans are having on species and ecosystems. We hope these images will help us create advocates for the planet, spurring people into taking action locally and globally to save Earth,” Natalie Cooper, senior researcher at the Natural History Museum and jury member, told Gizmodo.

On October 11, the winning images—which include the winners of the Grand Title Award and Young Grand Title Award—will be revealed by the Natural History Museum. Three days later, it will debut its newly redesigned exhibition featuring a selection of 100 images, which will eventually be sent on a traveling tour across the UK and the world. But as a sneak preview for now, the Museum is releasing 14 highly commended photos, which were nominated across various categories. So here they are.