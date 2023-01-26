Anyone who watched Lucasfilm’s new Disney+ show Willow won’t be surprised by this next sentence. The behind-the-scenes documentary, Willow: Behind the Magic, is only half-serious, much like the show it’s based on.

Willow’s cast and crew give viewers a sneak peek behind the scenes of the making of the show, while also weaving elaborate tales about star Warwick Davis’ narcissism, toxic on-set antics, and more. None of which is true, of course, and all of which is funny, but it gives the documentary a decidedly different tone from the ones on other Disney+ shows. Which, if you think about it, is right in line with what Willow the show itself is.

So, here are 16 facts we learned from its making-of documentary, a good number of which are actually true, and a few that are not.