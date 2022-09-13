Think of all the years fans were waiting for Ewan McGregor to return as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Think of all the thousands of times the actor was asked about it. This year , it finally happened. Obi-Wan Kenobi is now on Disney+ and thanks to a new documentary, fans can see what all those years of anticipation and uncertainty looked like in practice once the cameras started rolling.

The Disney+ documentary is called Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, and over the course of an hour, it follows McGregor from his first days cast as the character way back in the late 1990s, all the way up until the day of the show’s premiere. We see him on set, reuniting with Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader and working with young Princess Leia, Vivien Lyra Blair, as well as all the stunts, action, and more. It’s a fantastic watch for Star Wars fans.

What follows isn’t everything that you’ll learn from the doc, but 14 of the most interesting revelations it contains.