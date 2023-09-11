Somehow, the R-Rated Winnie the Pooh Slasher Has Returned

Get a look at Disney’s new Goosebumps show. Chucky heads to the White House in new pictures. Plus, another teaser for The Strangers Trilogy, and what’s coming on Quantum Leap and FLCL Grunge. Spoilers, away!
The Strangers Trilogy
Renny Harlin’s Strangers trilogy has released its first image to promote an upcoming panel at New York Comic Con.
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, Part II
If that wasn’t exciting enough, THR has our first look at Owl and company in the upcoming sequel to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.
Wonka
Timothée Chalamet’s Willy Wonka also made the cove of this month’s Total Film magazine.
Creepy Crawly
Giant centipedes invade a quarantined hotel in a new trailer for Creepy Crawly, coming to digital this October 3.
Foundation
Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “Creation Myths,” this week’s season finale of Foundation.
Season finale. Gaal, Salvor, and Hari chart a new path forward on Ignis. Demerzel heads to Trantor, taking actions that will change Empire forever.
Goosebumps
Bloody-Disgusting has several images from the new Goosebumps series said to adapt fresh takes on Say Cheese and Die!, The Haunted Mask, The Cuckoo Clock of Doom, Go Eat Worms! and Night of the Living Dummy. Click through to see the rest.
Chucky
Chucky terrorizes Washington, DC in photos from “Murder at 1600,” his third season premiere at Syfy, USA and Peacock. Head over to Spoiler TV for more.
Quantum Leap
Spoiler TV additionally has photos of the Quantum Leap gang just sort of enjoying each other’s presence in “Ben & Teller,” the second episode of season two.
FLCL: Grunge
Finally, Adult Swim has released a trailer for this week’s episode of FLCL: Grunge.
Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.