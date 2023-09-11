Somehow, the R-Rated Winnie the Pooh Slasher Has Returned

Get a look at Disney’s new Goosebumps show. Chucky heads to the White House in new pictures. Plus, another teaser for The Strangers Trilogy, and what’s coming on Quantum Leap and FLCL Grunge. Spoilers, away!



The Strangers Trilogy

Renny Harlin’s Strangers trilogy has released its first image to promote an upcoming panel at New York Comic Con.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, Part II

If that wasn’t exciting enough, THR has our first look at Owl and company in the upcoming sequel to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

Wonka

Timothée Chalamet’s Willy Wonka also made the cove of this month’s Total Film magazine.

Creepy Crawly

Giant centipedes invade a quarantined hotel in a new trailer for Creepy Crawly, coming to digital this October 3.

CREEPY CRAWLY Official Trailer | Creature Feature | Thai Horror Movies

Foundation

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “Creation Myths,” this week’s season finale of Foundation.

Season finale. Gaal, Salvor, and Hari chart a new path forward on Ignis. Demerzel heads to Trantor, taking actions that will change Empire forever.

Goosebumps

Bloody-Disgusting has several images from the new Goosebumps series said to adapt fresh takes on Say Cheese and Die!, The Haunted Mask, The Cuckoo Clock of Doom, Go Eat Worms! and Night of the Living Dummy. Click through to see the rest.

Chucky

Chucky terrorizes Washington, DC in photos from “Murder at 1600,” his third season premiere at Syfy, USA and Peacock. Head over to Spoiler TV for more.

Quantum Leap



Spoiler TV additionally has photos of the Quantum Leap gang just sort of enjoying each other’s presence in “Ben & Teller,” the second episode of season two.

FLCL: Grunge

Finally, Adult Swim has released a trailer for this week’s episode of FLCL: Grunge.

Toonami - FLCL Grunge Episode 2 Extended Promo

