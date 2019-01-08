Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: KHOU (Nest)

A family in Salinas, California, had only been using their new Ring security camera for about a month before it captured nightmare fuel—a stranger fellating their doorbell around 5:00 am on Saturday morning.

The homeowners received an alert when the security system was triggered by the licker’s movement, according to Salinas local news outlet KION. They were out of town at the time, but their children were reportedly inside the house.



News outlet KHOU posted an unsettling minute-long video of the licking, but the outlet reports the bizarre activity went on for more than three hours.

The camera reportedly also captured the suspect in the yard, appearing as though he was relieving himself, according to KION.

Police told KION they were able to identify the 33-year-old suspect because the footage is especially clear.

Somehow the homeowner, Sylvia Dungan, doesn’t seem to be too horrified by the incident. “You kind of laugh about it afterwards because technically he didn’t do anything,” Dungan told KION.

A representative of the Salina Police Department Miguel Cabrera told Gizmodo that officers contacted the suspect and passed the case on to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office. The suspect faces charges of theft, prowling, and violation of probation. “This individual was acting rather odd,” Cabrera said. “I have no idea why he did this. I was an officer for 23 years and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Update 5:20: This post has been updated with a statement from the Salina Police Department

