Wow, Marvel Got Owen Wilson an Action Figure Already

Image : Square-Enix, Hasbro

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest toy news. This week, Super7 turns its eyes to SilverHawks for its latest Ultimates line, Red XIII joins the Final Fantasy VII Remake figure line, and Hasbro slimes the Ghostbusters real good. Check it out!



Image : Super7

Super7 SilverHawks Ultimates! Wave 1 Figures

Although not as well known as other ‘80s toys/animated series like G.I. Joe or the Transformers, the SilverHawks were a solid staple of TV binges for kids. Like most ‘80s kid’s shows, the plot raised a lot of questions—half-human-half-robotic-bird heroes somehow soared through space battling baddies that looked like medieval weapons of torture—but the toys were cool, and we’re glad that Super7 is resurrecting them. The new versions include four characters to start: Quicksilver, Steelheart, Mon*Star, and Buzz-Saw. T hey stand seven to 11 inches in height, and each features loads of articulation and accessories to customize their appearance. That’s probably also why they each range in price from $55 to $85—why does nostalgia have to be so expensive?

Image : Hasbro

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s Mobius Six-Inch Figure

As the Marvel Cinematic (and, uh, TV-matic?) Universe continues to spread to every single living actor in Hollywood, the debut of Loki on Disney+ also brings us our first detailed Owen Wilson action figure courtesy of Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series. The six-inch figure of the Time Variance Authority’s Mobius includes multiple points of articulation, two accessories, and a snazzy tie; it will be available for pre-order exclusively from Target for $23, with availability expected this f all.

Image : Square-Enix

Final Fantasy VII Remake Play Arts Kai Red XIII

Square-Enix’s plans to bring every hyper-detailed member of the Final Fantasy VII crew from Remake into action figure form hit their first hurdle in the form of a very good boy. And yet, it seems like the Play Arts Kai Red XIII—the poor canine friend experimented on by the evil Shinra that Cloud and his team cross paths with in the company’s HQ while trying to save Aerith—might actually have leaped over that hurdle with all of Red’s agility, to boot. While he has no accessories (because, uh, what you see is what you get with Red), the figure makes up with it with some nifty enhanced articulation, including a fully pos able tail, an opening and closing jaw, and even mov able eyes to get the most of dynamic poses. The figure is available to pre-order from Square-Enix now, and will release in February 2022 for around $140. [Toyark]

Image : Lego

Lego Tony Stark’s Sakaarian Iron Man

Marvel Studios’ What If…? TV series hasn’t made its debut yet, which leaves us scratching our heads over the back story of this wonderfully colorful Sakaarian Iron Man Hulkbuster armor that Lego has already revealed on its website, although not made available for pre-order just yet. The 369-piece set includes a Tony Stark minifigure who presumably climbs aboard, as well as Valkyrie, and Lego’s first Watcher minifig, who, like the rest of us, is probably very intent on figuring out what exactly is going on here. Marvel’s What If…? series is set to debut sometime in August, but this $35 will probably arrive first, starting on August 1.

Gif : Hasbro

Hasbro Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Roll N’ Change Bumblebee and Optimus Prime Figures

We love us a lavishly detailed Transformer figure that’s harder to transform than solving a Rubik’s Cube, but sometimes, even as an adult collector, you want to focus on fun over a challenge. Based on the bots as they appear in the Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures animated series, these Roll N’ Change toys do exactly as the name implies: automatically transform from vehicle to robot mode when rolled forward a few inches. It’s a neat trick, with a surprisingly satisfying automatic transformation, but there’s still some work to do: b oth Bumblebee and Optimus Prime need to be manually transformed back to vehicle mode afterwards. Both 10-inch figures arrive this fall for $50 each.

Image : Hasbro

Hasbro Six-Inch Glow-i n-t he-Dark Ghostbusters Plasma Series Figures

Pandemic-related release delays have meant that marketers have had to pull out all the stops to keep the public interested in upcoming blockbusters like Ghostbusters Afterlife. Taking inspiration from The Simpsons’ Malibu Stacy’s new hat, Hasbro is re-releasing its original wave of six-inch Plasma Series Ghostbusters figures, but with a new glow-in-the-dark feature, implying they’ve just recently been slimed. All four members of the ghost-busting quartet are returning with the added accents, and will be available later this year, presumably sometime closer to the f all, for $25 each.

