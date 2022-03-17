1) Sam Wilson

SAM WILSON?? IN THIS LOOK?! Absolutely. 100%. This man is absolutely wonderful, he looks great, 10/10, no notes. Those shoulders? Those red-tinted glasses? The ‘80s vibes are absolutely murdering me right. now. There’s nothing too much about this look. It’s absolutely wonderful. Me and Sam would tear that carpet up. I bet this boy can bachata, I bet you anything he busts out dance moves to Aventura and seduces literally everyone within 15 feet. Number one, no question.

