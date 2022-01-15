Since House of X hit in 2019, Marvel’s mutants have had a real good run of comics, both long running and short-lived. Jonathan Hickman may now be out after the recent Inferno miniseries, but his Krakoa status quo is still very much in, and a new pair of comics are going to spin out of it in some pretty cool ways.

The first, Knights of X, is one of many interesting and new books that are a part of the “Destiny of X” line. Serving as a sequel to the magical Excalibur series, returning writer Tini Howard and Way of X artist Bob Quinn will take Captain Britain (Betsy Braddock) and a team of mutants on a trip through the magical realm of Otherworld. Cut off from Krakoa, Betsy and her Knights—which includes Gambit, Rictor, Shatterstar, Rachel Summers, Gloriana, Bei the Blood Moon, and two currently unknown characters—will have to save the realm and rescue and mutants also trapped there. Howard described the comic as a “quest for a precious treasure” that will see the ten mutants doing what they do best: “fighting for a(n Other)world that hates and fears them.”

This next book is House of X, but with a twist: what if it happened in the 90s? In Steve Foxe and Salva Espin’s five-part miniseries X-Men ‘92: House of XCII, the pair explore the possibility of the 90s incarnation of mutants building Krakoa as a utopia during their time. According to Marvel, though, this won’t be the exact same hard sci-fi story that House ultimately became when all was said and done.

Both Foxe and Espin expressed excitement at getting to remix the story, with the former teasing some “wild deviations” from the source material in store. With the news of the 90s series coming back next year, it’ll be interesting to see what this miniseries does to also capture the hearts of those nostalgic fans while also blazing its own path.

Both Knights of X and X-Men ‘92: House of XCII will release respectively on April 13 and April 6.

