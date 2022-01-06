It wasn’t that long ago—in fact, it was during the recent Planet-Sized X-Men—that Marvel’s mutants decided to terraform Mars and transport the sentient island of Arakko as a sort of second home for mutantkind, especially those who were already living on the planet. But nothing ever stays rosy for the X-Men, whether it’s the red planet or not, which means the colony needs a firm leader. But it seems the mutants there have very different ideas on who that should be, which will be explored in the new series, X-Men: Red.



Advertisement

Specifically, it seems like Storm and former commander of SWORD Abigail Brand have the most differing opinions, with characters like Sunspot, Magneto, Vulcan, Cable, and more caught in the middle. X-Men: Red is the final known series to make up the Destiny of X collection, the latest chapter of comic series in the X-Men’s Krakoan Age, which completely changed the mutant world with House and Powers of X in 2019. Here’s the official synopsis for the series, followed by the specifics on the first two issues:

“X-Men: Red will see mutantkind divided over what’s next for Arakko. Major players like Storm, Magneto, Sunspot, Abigail Brand, the mutants of the Great Ring, and many more all have different hopes—and fears—regarding Arakko’s uncertain future. A place of mystery, strength, and endless conflict, Arakko needs something more than just a team of heroes to defend it. Who will rise to the challenge?



“X-Men: Red #1—The mutants of Arakko spent millennia scarred by war—but on what was once called Mars, they’re learning to live in peace. Storm knows the red planet needs something greater than a queen. But Abigail Brand has other plans, along with an unstable Vulcan on her side and Cable keeping his own secrets. It’s a new world… and someone has to fight for it.”

G/O Media may get a commission Save $120 Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 Stream music, podcasts, and audiobooks on the go.

Stay connected to family and friends with calls, texts, and email, even when you don’t have your phone. Buy for $629 at Amazon

“X-Men: Red #2—The mutants of Mars spent millennia worshipping war—and on what they now call Arakko, they’re keeping up their violent ways. Abigail Brand knows the red planet needs a firm ruler in charge. But Storm has other ideas, along with a broken Magneto in her corner and Sunspot making his own moves. It’s a new world… and someone has to claim it.”

Advertisement

The comic will be written Al Ewing, fresh off his work on Immortal Hulk, with interior art from Stefano Caselli and covers by the fabulous Russell Dauterman, who also designed Storm’s equally fabulous new costume. X-Men: Red #1 arrives on April 6, followed by #2 on April 27.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new one up here.

