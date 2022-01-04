Mutantkind’s revitalization at Marvel Comics in the Dawn, Reign, and now Destiny of X—something that has given mutants a secluded home and status as a global superpower on the sovereign, living island of Krakoa—has raised all sorts of fascinating questions about what it means for the publisher’s oft-persecuted minority group to have found a semblance of utopia, and the prices they’ll be willing to pay to safeguard it.



Marvel Comics has shared new details about Legion of X, one of the final unrevealed X-books in the third era of the “Krakoan Age”—the line-wide X-Men reboot that began with the launch of House and Powers of X in 2019. Joining the recent announcement of the eight other books that will launch Destiny of X this spring, Legion is written by Way of X’s Si Spurrier, and will feature art from Jan Bazaldua (with no colorist or letter currently officially attached to the series). The series will star a team headlined by Way’s Nightcrawler, who has spent some of his time on Krakoa pondering the concept of Mutant spirituality in an era in which they cannot die, as he leads a team of... well, not exactly police. Mutants and cops don’t really mix. Instead, Nightcrawler’s new team—Pixie, the Juggernaut, Blindfold, Dr. Nemesis, and even David Haller, a.k.a. Legion—will serve as both the mutant nation’s internal investigative force and the protectors of its peace, not just in a law and order sense, but to safeguard utopia from forces that would disrupt it.

“For the first time, the Marvel Universe has this densely packed, beautiful (and beautifully volatile) population of superhumans, out in the open, all in one place,” Spurrier said in a statement released by Marvel (via The Beat). “It needs peacekeepers, sure… but it’s a mistake to think of them as simply cops. You don’t get far in Krakoa if the limit of your imagination is beating people up or reaching for a gun. Mutant civilization needs those who think differently.”

Just how differently this unorthodox team thinks remains to be seen, but Legion will be far from the first time the new X-Men’s age has had questionable ethics raised by some of its most prominent heroes. After all, X-Force returned as one of the first books of the Krakoan age, re-establishing the black ops team as essentially mutantkind’s secret intelligence agency to boot. In organizations like the Hellfire Trading Company and Kitty Pride’s Marauders, you have mutant groups turning to the shadows of the black market to help maintain the economic deals Krakoa has made with humankind in exchange for recognition of its sovereignty. Krakoa is something more for mutantkind at this point, but if it is to be a nation on the global stage, then it is naturally going to adopt some structures and organizations akin to its fellow nation-states, for good or ill. But with a mutant like Nightcrawler at the helm, then perhaps as Spurrier suggests, Legion of X will show us the way to an altogether different approach to some kind of X-Men peacekeeper force.

Legion of X begins this April, alongside the rest of the Destiny of X line.

