Phase 2: The Reign of X

What’s it about? Shaken but not broken by the events in Otherworld, mutantkind continues in its quest to safeguard its new home. Exterior threats still poke and prod at Krakoa’s safe haven, our heroes continue to build on the new purposes they’ve found in rebirth and in coming to call Krakoa home, and some big changes to the very foundations of this new society lay the stage for an uncertain new era. Oh, and they throw one hell of a party, to boot. And maybe set up a second home on Mars. You know, as you do.

Any recommended books? A lot of the books that started in the Dawn of X continue here, so if you liked them there, they’re still good here (personally, Marauders and Excalibur are very fun books, and Hellions, in particular, becomes even very darkly humorous). One book I didn’t mention in the Dawn section that really comes into its own in Reign is X-Factor, which sees queer mutant Northstar—he of the famous gay wedding—reform the investigative team as something of a detective agency for the Five and their resurrections, hunting down missing mutants to either save them or find enough evidence of their death to get them added to the resurrection queue.

For new additions, highlights include Children of the Atom, a miniseries that follows a group of young vigilantes who idolize the X-Men and has a very intriguing twist, and Way of X, a Nightcrawler-focused series that examines the theological spirit of Krakoan society through Kurt’s own religious background, as he tries to seek spiritual meaning in a society that’s already forgetting what permanent death feels like.

What are the big events?

There are several major events that take place in this era. The first is the Hellfire Gala, the aforementioned big party bash. W oven throughout the ongoing series, the event sees mutantkind open the gates to representatives and heroes from across the world for a celebratory and diplomatic display of mutant power. These are superhero comics however, so it’s not all quiet chats and party drinks: it spins out into a separate miniseries, The Trial of Magneto, which largely focuses on Magneto’s relationship with the Scarlet Witch—herself no longer a mutant after some corporate shenanigans, and largely unpopular on Krakoa for that whole “No More Mutants” deal.

More recently are two larger storylines. Jonathan Hickman bowed out of writing for the X-Books with the recently wrapped Inferno, a short but very important event that sets the stage for an uneasy new status quo between Professor X, Magneto, and the rest of the Quiet Council. Meanwhile currently ongoing is X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, a duology that is focused upon Wolverine’s past and the current state of Krakoa after the events of Inferno. We don’t know the full scope of it just yet, as the series are both only just beginning, but we do know they’re setting the stage for a major overhaul of the line called...