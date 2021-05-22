Image : Warner Bros. Studios

Another day, another Snyder cut. Right off the heels of Justice League (The Snyder Cut), the action director admits there is a director’s cut of his 2011 fantasy film Sucker Punch. This would be the third cut of the movie as there is an extended DVD cut, but something much different than the director’s cut.



Snyder spoke with Vanity Fair about his thoughts about restructuring the film. “[Sucker Punch] was the first time where I really faced, like, a true radical restructuring of the film for it to be more commercial,” he says. “And there is a director’s cut of that movie that has yet to be released. I’ll say that out loud.” He doesn’t explain what’s different between the different cuts, but he understands the power of fandom. So maybe he put the information out there to rally the fans to release the new Sucker Punk cut as well. However, I doubt the Sucker Punch fanbase will be successful in that endeavor.

If you don’t remember, the film follows Babydoll (Emily Browning), who retreats into a self-created fantasy world where she is at her strongest and most badass. As she fights her way through various tasks to freedom, she forms a crew of ladies, Rocket (Jena Malone), Blondie (Vanessa Hudgens), Amber (Jamie Chung), and Sweet Pea (Abby Cornish), who battle everything from samurais to serpents to survive.

While it sounds like a girl power good time, Sucker Punch sits rotten at 22 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with an equally rotten audience score. The film became a cult classic in later years, probably due to the release of the extra 18 minutes in the extended cut.

Are you interested in a director’s cut of Sucker Punch? I must admit, I am curious to see just how different Zack Synder’s vision is for the film or if there is any difference at all. Let us know what you think!

