This year, many of those longing for a blue checkmark on Twitter were filled with hope when the company reopened its public verification process for the first time in almost four years. That hope was short-lived, though, as Twitter proceeded to pause the process, only to reopen it again in June . Well, shockingly, Twitter has paused access to verification again.

The company’s official Twitter Verified account tweeted on Friday that it was temporarily stopping its verification access roll out once more in order to make improvements to the application and review process. Considering the recent incident in July when Twitter verified six fake accounts—including one of an adorable cat in a bucket—that reportedly started sending out Korean-language spam, its decision to pause the process again makes sense.

“We’ve temporarily hit pause on rolling out access to apply for Verification so we can make improvements to the application and review process,” the Twitter Verified account said. “For those who have been waiting, we know this may be disappointing. We want to get things right, and appreciate your patience.”

As reported by the Verge, this doesn’t mean that Twitter won’t verify your account if you’ve already submitted an application. Twitter Verified said on Friday that it was working on reviewing all of the applications it had received as fast as it could. In fact, not everyone on Twitter is able to request for verification yet because the company has slowly been rolling out access to the application .

A Twitter spokesperson told the outlet that it would “resume rolling out applications in the next few weeks.” Hey, at least that’s a sort-of timeline.

The news is no doubt frustrating and annoying to those who want a blue checkmark. I realize that I’m speaking from a place of “privilege” (I guess) since I have a blue checkmark, but you gotta wonder if people who qualify for a blue checkmark will ever get one. It seems like there’s always something going on with verification, from not taking applications for years to pausing because there are too many applications.

At this point , you probably have to be extremely lucky to put in an application at a time when things aren’t going haywire in the verification department, which is not exactly an easy task. If you’re not very lucky, don’t fret. Blue checkmarks may be coveted now, but who knows what will be hip in the future. Maybe we won’t even be on Twitter.