YouTube rabbit holes can take you to some pretty weird places, and for me, one of those weird place s has been the darker side of ambient noise. What set me on this path was my endless pursuit of good background music to play while working. Finding something that fits the bill can often be difficult because, in general, I can’t really play anything too engaging, or it will distract me. However, ambient noise—which is non-verbal and dwells in heavy, hypnotic vibes—can be just the ticket to keep me focus on a particular story or project.

As I’ve learned, however, ambience comes in all shapes and sizes, and YouTube’s algorithm has attempted to show me all of them. In particular, the weirder, darker side of ambient noise has been revealed to me in all its bizarre, upsetting glory. If you, dear web user, also wish to hear some truly unusual atmospherics as you go about your day, read on.