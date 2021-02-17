YouTube TV Is Adding 4K Streaming and Offline Viewing

Image : YouTube TV

YouTube TV has announced it’s bringing several premium features to the service.

When it comes to finding the best over-the-top live TV service for cord- cutters, subscription cost is probably top of mind for most consumers. But features are just as important. A sports fan might prefer unlimited DVR space, while a family of four might prioritize multi-device viewing. YouTube TV is expanding its features offerings with a newly announced “add-on option” to stream shows in 4K or save them for offline viewing.

Currently, YouTube TV’s base plan supports six individual user accounts and up to three simultaneous streams. But YouTube says the same 4K add-on will also support “unlimited concurrent streams at home,” which might be an attractive feature for, as an example, larger families or in households with multiple people who split the cost of the plan.

This is all very exciting, but YouTube isn’t sharing the cost of the package as of right now. When reached for comment by Gizmodo, a spokesperson would say only that the perks would be included in “an optional add-on for members.” (Hulu, for example, charges $10 per month on top of its monthly subscription costs to support unlimited streams.) Timing is also unclear, and YouTube didn’t have anything more to share when reached for comment.

The features are certainly a welcome addition to an already great cable alternative, but pricing will be key. YouTube TV’s base package—sans any premium content through add-ons like Starz or Showtime—already costs $65 per month on its own. That’s the same cost of Hulu with Live TV, but both start getting pretty costly if you go wild with additional entertainment packages and premium features.

Still, the 4K streaming push sounds promising. And particularly now while we’re cooped up indoors, the best stream possible might be worth shelling out a few extra bucks a month for.