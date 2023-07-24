Zuckerberg Prepares for Elon Showdown With Jiu-Jitsu Promotion to Blue Belt

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has moved on to receive his blue belt in jiu-jitsu ahead of his alleged cage match with Twitter, renamed X, owner Elon Musk. Zuckerberg revealed his achievement in an Instagram post on Sunday, moving one step up from a white belt since he started jiu-jitsu training during the c ovid-19 pandemic.

The post could indicate that Zuckerberg is following through with his promise to meet Musk in the ring, even if the buzz around the pair has quieted down in recent weeks. Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship told The New York Times earlier this month that while there is much speculation about whether the two tech moguls will go head-to-head, they are definitely making moves toward a fight.

Although the fight wouldn’t be officially affiliated with the UFC, White would assist with producing the event and says he would charge upwards of $100 per person, a $20 increase from the standard UFC price of $80 per person.

“It would break all pay-per-view records,” White told TMZ. “These guys would raise, you know, hundreds of millions of dollars for charity and, you know, you don’t have to be a big fight fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it.”

Zuckerberg’s newest jiu-jitsu belt shows he isn’t messing around . His recent trainer, UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski told the outlet that Zuckerberg is committed to his training, saying, “I guarantee you, you guys would be very surprised.” Speaking about Zuckerberg’s intention to fight Musk, Volkanovski said, “I’m telling you he’s serious. I don’t know how serious Elon is, but I’m telling you, he’s training!”