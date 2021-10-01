Spooky Season is upon us! Growing up, I was terrified of scary movies. These days, the stuff of my nightmares is mundane by comparison, though no less disconcerting. Namely, those off-the-wall, bizarre products that seem to exist for no other reason than to leave you wondering, “Why is this a thing?”
This line of thinking haunts me. Who thought this was a good idea? Better yet, who gave it the ok? You’re telling me that business executives, engineers, advertisers, and countless other teams signed off on this during development? How? I just have so many questions about what comedy of errors led to these train wrecks and I can’t look away.
DISCUSSION