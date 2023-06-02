With Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story out this week, there’s no better time to celebrate the horror icon by revisiting some of his best performances. While fans will immediately think of a certain razor-fingered dream stalker, as the documentary reminds us, there’s quite a bit more to Englund’s career than just Freddy Krueger.

Step beyond Elm Street with these horror movies and TV series that also happen to feature standout Englund performances. For behind-the-scenes insight into a long and intriguing career (including, yes, lots of Freddy-related stories), Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story streams on Screambox and digital June 6, with a Blu-ray release July 25.