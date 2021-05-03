Just as Sam and Bucky learned, so too have we. Photo : Marvel Studios

There might be a Dora Milaje group text. That’s just one of the many interesting tidbits dispersed through a brand new making-of documentary for Marvel’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Disney+ has grouped these post-finale specials under the branding of Assembled; there was one for WandaVision, and now with Falcon over, we get to learn more about that series.

Over the course of an hour, fans get a look at all aspects of the production, from concept to casting, themes, effects, and more. It’s absolutely worth a watch because there’s a ton of great footage and insight in there, but here are the 12 bits we found the most interesting.