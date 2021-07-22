14 Loki Facts Gloriously Revealed in Its Making-of Documentary

Shuroo

Shuroo is the name of the town at the end of episode three, “Lamentis,” where Sylvie and Loki attempt to escape, but fail. Much of that action was planned to be presented in a single take which meant a few things. First, planning on the scene took way longer than others—about a year. In that time it was decided the only way to fully film an elaborate shot as planned was to build the entire city in 360 degrees, which happened on the backlot of the studio in Atlanta, GA. Hiddleston said it was one of the most elaborate sets he’d ever been on and probably the biggest he’d ever been on in the MCU. Oh, and though the shot looks like a single take, it consists of about eight shots strung together.