15 Stunning Videos of the Pacific Northwest's Mystery Light Show in the Sky

People in the Pacific Northwest were treated to quite a light show in the sky on Thursday night shortly before 9:00 p.m. local time, midnight ET. Social media users from Oregon to Canada reported seeing strange lights, and we have plenty of angles from last night’s display that have been uploaded to YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.



Was it a meteor shower? Space debris burning up in the atmosphere? Could it be aliens in flying saucers finally coming to harvest humans for our vitamins? Despite all the buzz about UFO sightings in recent years, that last one is, sadly, pretty unlikely.

Whatever it was, people couldn’t believe their eyes, as you can hear in the videos below. And while there’s speculation from astronomers that the lights streaking across the sky were pieces of the second stage boosters from a Falcon 9 rocket that was carrying SpaceX Starlink satellites, there’s still no official word from Elon Musk’s space company . Musk seems preoccupied fighting with T he Onion right now.

Again, the best explanation we’ve heard so far has been that a Space X Falcon 9 rocket’s second stage was reentering and burning up after 22 days in orbit. But that hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

Sadly, probably not aliens.