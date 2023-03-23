All the Most Spoilery Official Last of Us Photos

All the Most Spoilery Official Last of Us Photos

Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and other stars of the hit HBO PlayStation adaptation appear in these revealing promotional images.

Germain Lussier
Image: HBO
Image: HBO

After two months of recaps and video reviews, I can’t believe HBO’s The Last of Us is over. For now, of course. Season two (and probably three) is on the way, but for now, fans are left to wallow in the horrific actions of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and their impact on Ellie (Bella Ramsey).

Along the way you may have noticed, but maybe not, that most of the images io9 used to illustrate articles on The Last of Us didn’t reveal much. That’s because HBO would release only a handful of photos—all carefully chosen to avoid spoilers—before each episode aired. It was only until after the audience had time to watch the latest installment that the network would put out more specific, far more revealing images for use in press coverage.

However, since most of our coverage was pegged to each episode’s release, we didn’t get to show you all those images. Now we do. What follows are most of the spoilery images HBO officially released after each episode of The Last of Us aired. There are a lot and we’ll start at the end.

The Last of Us Episode 9: “Look for the Light”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Joel saving Ellie.

The Last of Us Episode 9: “Look for the Light”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Marlene pointing her gun.

The Last of Us Episode 9: “Look for the Light”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Joel carrying Ellie.

The Last of Us Episode 9: “Look for the Light”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Marlene confronting Joel.

The Last of Us Episode 9: “Look for the Light”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Marlene with baby Ellie.

The Last of Us Episode 9: “Look for the Light”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Ellie’s mom.

The Last of Us Episode 9: “Look for the Light”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Joel dealing with his decision.

The Last of Us Episode 9: “Look for the Light”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Joel saving Ellie.

The Last of Us Episode 9: “Look for the Light”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Showrunner Craig Mazin on the hospital set.

The Last of Us Episode 9: “Look for the Light”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

A very, very important doctor.

The Last of Us Episode 8: “When We Are in Need”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Ellie with Joel.

The Last of Us Episode 8: “When We Are in Need”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Ellie and David.

The Last of Us Episode 8: “When We Are in Need”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

David captured Ellie.

The Last of Us Episode 8: “When We Are in Need”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

David and Ellie.

The Last of Us Episode 8: “When We Are in Need”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Joel saves Ellie.

The Last of Us Episode 8: “When We Are in Need”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Ellie hiding.

The Last of Us Episode 8: “When We Are in Need”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Ellie hiding with fire.

The Last of Us Episode 7: “Left Behind”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Ellie and Riley in masks.

The Last of Us Episode 7: “Left Behind”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Ellie has been bitten.

The Last of Us Episode 7: “Left Behind”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Ellie fighting a clicker.

The Last of Us Episode 7: “Left Behind”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Ellie and Riley.

The Last of Us Episode 7: “Left Behind”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

At the arcade.

The Last of Us Episode 7: “Left Behind”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

At the carousel.

The Last of Us Episode 6: “Kin”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Joel and Tommy reunite.

The Last of Us Episode 6: “Kin”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Ellie watching a movie.

The Last of Us Episode 6: “Kin”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Ellie and Joel with Tommy and Maria.

The Last of Us Episode 6: “Kin”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Joel and Tommy.

The Last of Us Episode 6: “Kin”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Joel and Ellie walking in Jackson.

The Last of Us Episode 6: “Kin”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Joel and Ellie captured.

The Last of Us Episode 6: “Kin”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Sheep.

The Last of Us Episode 6: “Kin”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Joel and Ellie captured.

The Last of Us Episode 5: “Endure and Survive”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Ellie and Sam’s grave.

The Last of Us Episode 5: “Endure and Survive”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Sam and Henry hide from a clicker.

The Last of Us Episode 5: “Endure and Survive”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Everyone runs from clickers.

The Last of Us Episode 5: “Endure and Survive”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Kathleen and Perry arrive.

The Last of Us Episode 5: “Endure and Survive”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Henry gives up.

The Last of Us Episode 5: “Endure and Survive”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Kathleen and Perry.

The Last of Us Episode 5: “Endure and Survive”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Ellie runs.

The Last of Us Episode 5: “Endure and Survive”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

The group hides.

The Last of Us Episode 5: “Endure and Survive”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Ellie and Sam.

The Last of Us Episode 5: “Endure and Survive”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Ellie and Sam.

The Last of Us Episode 5: “Endure and Survive”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Kid clicker.

The Last of Us Episode 5: “Endure and Survive”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

The season’s lone bloater.

The Last of Us Episode 4: “Please Hold to My Hand”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Honestly, there weren’t many spoilery photos for this episode, so I just went with Kathleen in FEDRA camp.

The Last of Us Episode 3: “Long, Long Time”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Joel and Bill.

The Last of Us Episode 3: “Long, Long Time”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Bill and Frank.

The Last of Us Episode 3: “Long, Long Time”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Ellie and Joel.

The Last of Us Episode 3: “Long, Long Time”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Bill’s traps.

The Last of Us Episode 3: “Long, Long Time”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Bill and Frank.

The Last of Us Episode 3: “Long, Long Time”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Bill and Frank.

The Last of Us Episode 3: “Long, Long Time”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Bill and Frank.

The Last of Us Episode 2: “Infected”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Tess sees Ellie’s wound.

The Last of Us Episode 2: “Infected”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Clicker attack.

The Last of Us Episode 2: “Infected”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Sunken hotel.

The Last of Us Episode 1: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Sarah at the beginning.

The Last of Us Episode 1: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Infected.

The Last of Us Episode 1: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Tess and Ellie.

The Last of Us Episode 1: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Soon to be dead kid.

The Last of Us Episode 1: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”

Image: HBO
Image: HBO

Joel captured.

