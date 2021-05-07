6 Mammal Body Parts That Look Like They Were Stolen From Other Animals

A white-bellied pangolin rescued in Uganda last year. Photo : Photo by ISAAC KASAMANI/AFP via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Mammals have a pretty basic blueprint. Among other things, we give birth to live young, we’re warm-blooded, and, perhaps most obviously, we all have hair. (Yes, even dolphins.) But in the churn of natural selection , some mammals ended up with appendages that look like they should be found on a reptile, bird, or insect. That’s convergent evolution for you: Why should reptiles be the only ones to enjoy the protection of scales, or birds the benefits of webbed feet? This list is comprised of mammals who have clearly been taking pages from other playbooks.